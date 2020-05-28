Community Health Systems wants to terminate long term lease

The future of Shands Lake Shore Regional Hospital in Lake City is in jeopardy.

Members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority were notified at their meeting last night that Community Health Systems wants to terminate their long term lease.

The lease agreement wasn't set to end until 2040 and has approximately $10 million in rent payments remaining.

The Hospital Authority will ask Community Health Systems for a proposal to buy out the remainder of the lease.

Community Health Systems supports 240 jobs in Lake City.