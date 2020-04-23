"Community Relief Day" event provides food to families in need during the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association had another food giveaway at The Oaks Mall Thursday Morning. The group had an identical food giveaway at the same location just a few weeks ago.

The Pastors Association, along with the group Farm Share, distribute the food. Farm Share is a non-profit organization that supplies the food. They work with multiple organizations across the state to distribute food each day.

At Thursday's event, people drove up, turned on their headlights, opened their trunk then the food was loaded in their car. According to the flyer, people who walked up or were on bikes would not be served. For people who were homebound and not able to make it out, they could call 311 to have the food delivered.

Earlier this month, on April 10th, the group fed around 900 families from this event at this same location. Two days before that distribution on April 8th, the group delivered two weeks worth of food to 750 homes. In late March, the group hosted a food drive at the MLK Community Center in Gainesville.

People were not required to register for Thursday's event, and the food was distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To find out more about the Alachua County Christian Pastors Association click here.