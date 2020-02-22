Community cuts ribbon on Reserve Park

Community leaders cut the ribbon on a seven-year project today.

Reserve Park opened to the public earlier this month, but today, members of Gainesville came together to celebrate everyone's hard work with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The site was used by the army reserve for over 60 years and as a tribute fort he history of the site, residents asked the city commission to name it Reserve Park.

Wild Spaces and Public Places Director Elizabeth "Betsy" Waite said, "I think it's going to mean a lot for the community this is going to become a social hub for people in this neighborhood I think they can learn and grow together, learn about gardening and it's a place for their children to become friends."

Waite says the $954,000 project was funded by the wild spaces and public places half-cent sales tax.

