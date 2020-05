Community events will recognize Thursday's "National Day of Prayer."

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the Bethel Assembly of God will gather in downtown Interlachen.

They say the event is outdoors and residents will be able to spread out to stay safe.

At noon, Destiny Community Church will host a drive-in prayer at the Country Way Town Center, along with a number of other churches in the community.