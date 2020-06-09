Community mourns death of Gainesville parents and children killed in plane crash

The LaMont family -- Shawn, Jody and their two children, 6-year-old Jayce and 4-year-old Alice, had flown out of Williston on Friday in a twin engine-propeller plane. They were on their way to a funeral in Indiana when, witnesses say, their plane crashed and caught fire.

"When I first heard, I thought it was a dream," family friend, Melanie Corona, said, "I got woken up from sleep and heard the news. I had no idea it was real, it took time to set in."

Friends of the LaMont family say they were active members of the community. Shawn LaMont was the president of J & S Trailer Service in Williston. Jody LaMont worked as a drug counselor at the Alachua County Department of Court Services since November 2012. This year, she was made a clinical supervisor.

Jody's colleague, Mimi Culpepper, says Jody will be missed by the entire organization.

"Jody was a light," Culpepper said, "she was dynamic ... she was motivating ... she believed in the work we do. She believed in the clients."

Many are also mourning the loss of Jody's father, Larry Ray Pruitt, who was the pilot of the plane.

"All I can say is they're going to be missed more than anyone can even imagine. This news is absolutely devastating. It's devastating and it's something that is going to take a long time to grieve and get past," Corona said.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane did hit rain and thunderstorms during the flight, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.