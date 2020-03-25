"Community Relief Day" Event Provides Meals To Those In Need

A group in North-Central Florida had people come out in masses for a food giveaway. The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association and Food Share handed out two weeks' worth of food to families.

People started lining up for the event at 3:00 am Wednesday morning. One man from Hawthorne said he's thankful for the community support.

"I am blessed to be in the community. For people like the people that are helping out today that is giving to help the people and it is so wonderful, the food at this time and to help out," said Daniel Mcclendon who picked up a box for his family.

The organizations said they gave out hundreds to thousands of meals.

People drove up, opened their trunk and food was loaded into the car. Some of the food that was given out included chicken, chips, rice and pasta.

The Association is considering doing this weekly and will deliver groceries to seniors through its Foster Grandparents Program.

