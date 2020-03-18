Company delivers home-cooked meals

Seniors are able to receive home-cooked meals during their quarantine from the coronavirus with the help of a company and rehabilitation center.

The Plaza Health And Rehabilitation Center located at 4842 SW Archer Rd. in Gainesville and Touching Hearts at Home delivered southern cooking and pasta Wednesday afternoon.

They deliver food to the elderly and will also deliver food to people who are disabled and those who recently underwent surgery.

“If we can give them a home-cooked meal to save them from going out and exposing themselves—that’s our goal,” said Samantha Schmielewski, the Plaza health & rehab admissions marketing director. “I just want people to be kind and not to panic and say they’re others in need so let’s really try to help them out in this time and we’re going to get through it.”

To submit your request for a home-cooked meal delivery, contact Samantha Schmielewski through a Facebook page titled “Gainesville Talks."