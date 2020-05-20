Company disinfects facilities at Florida State Fire College with sanitizing fogger

Facilities at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala were disinfected this week by a company using a sanitizing fogger.

The company Paerosol uses a machine to turn hypochlorous acid into a mist that decontaminates the air and surfaces.

Officials with the company say the chemical kills viruses and bacteria but is safe for people.

Firefighters say the product helped ease fears of contagion even before COVID-19.

Paerosol is working to get emergency approval from the EPA and FDA to use the sanitizing solution off-site.