Completing The 2020 Census Helps The Community

The Census is taken once every 10 years and helps determine the number of representatives and funding for a community.



The Census Coordinator for the City of Gainesville Jessica Turner-Evans said the form only takes 10 minutes to fill out and you can even submit it online.



She said when the last census was taken the community lost out on roughly $39,000,000 per year or $400,000,000 over the 10 years due to an undercount. Turner-Evans said that the federal funding helps with school lunch, WIC programs, children's health insurance and health care centers.

In the City of Gainesville if you submit the form online and send a screen shot to the local Census Office you can be entered to win prizes.

When you are filling out the Census form it is important to count everyone that lives with you.

In order to avoid a scam the official 2020 Census website said that "during the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask for: Your Social Security number, Your bank account or credit card numbers, Anything on behalf of a political party, Money or donations." Additionally the website urges everyone to check that the Census Worker you are providing information too has an ID "with their photograph, a u.S. Department of commerce watermark, and an expiration date."



The last day to submit the form has been extended to August 14th.

To find out more about the Census click here. If you would like to be entered in the City of Gainesville's raffle email a screenshot showing you completed your Census Form to turnerevaj1@cityofgainesville.org.