Computer scientist who pioneered ‘copy’ and ‘paste’ has died

The Silicon Valley pioneer who created computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste” has died.

Larry Tesler was 74.

Tesler also created “find and replace” and other now-ubiquitous functions.

His former employer, Xerox, posted the sad news on social media.

The company wrote, “Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas.”

He made using computers easier for generations as a proponent of what he called “modeless editing."

That meant a user wouldn’t have to use a keyboard to switch between modes to write and edit, for example.

At Xerox, he pioneered concepts such as moving text through cut and paste and inserting text by clicking on a section and just typing.

He was later hired by Steve Jobs to work at Apple and rose to become chief scientist there.

He went on to work at Amazon, Yahoo and the genetics-testing service 23andMe.

