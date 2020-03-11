Confirmed coronavirus case at UF Health Shands Hospital

UF Health Shands Hospital has its first confirmed case of a patient with coronavirus. The 68-year-old woman is from Georgia and was transferred to Shands from another hospital. Health department leaders say she had come in contact with several people over the past week in Alachua County. All individuals have been quarantined in Alachua County and will remain so until they are cleared.

The Georgia Department of Health is taking the lead on the epidemiological investigation, in cooperation with the Florida Health Department. Mark Sexton, Communications and Legislative Affairs Director in Alachua County says it's a situation he saw coming.

"Everyone knows what to do. The steps are clear ... so we're not surprised. We were hoping it would pass Alachua County but it hasn't ... but we're prepared," said Sexton.

Alachua County Department of Health Administrator, Paul Myers, says the actions that leaders will take referring to school and business shutdowns moving forward are not yet specific.

"It's going to be a case by case basis if we get more cases in Alachua County. It's going to depend on where the person was, what a person does, what the exposures in the community may be ... so without speculating I really can't tell you what a threshold or number is. I'll take it out on a case by case basis," said Myers.