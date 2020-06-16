Convicted felon in Ocala sentenced to federal prison after illegal reentry into the U.S.

A convicted felon living in Ocala has been sentenced to federal prison after illegally reentering the United States.

A federal judge sentenced Jose DeJesus-Mujica, 41, of Mexico, to 17 months at Coleman Correctional.

He was convicted for a case of armed drug trafficking in 2003, according to court records. A year later, he was deported back to Mexico.

Last December, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies caught him driving without a license.

Federal Immigration officials led the case after MCSO deputies contacted them.

