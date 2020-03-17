Coronavirus Having Major Impacts on Locally Owned Businesses

Many businesses in Gainesville are experiencing the effects of Covid-19.

In particular, businesses or companies that are self-employed are seeing the biggest effects.

Some of the employees at Gainesville's Skin Solutions Spa are fearful they may not receive a paycheck for the foreseeable future.

Lori Barwick, says, “we’ve had some girls that they aren’t even here today because their entire book canceled. My entire book is cancelled for tomorrow, so I won’t be here tomorrow. It's just going to be a really big impact.”

Barwick says they have changed the way they do business and are not double booking anybody back to back anymore.

She says the biggest impact is that they do not know how long the impacts of coronavirus will last.