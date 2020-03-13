Coronavirus shoppers emptying shelves of sanitation items

Empty store shelves seem to be a side effect of the coronavirus. Hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and more are seemingly hard to come by right now.

We'll show you what we saw at multiple popular shopping locations.

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "the coronavirus has been the cause of some recently odd shopping trends as people are rushing to the supermarkets and stores to stock up on essentials. I spoke with a few shoppers today about their experience with missing products and empty shelves."

The hot ticket item missing from almost every store, toilet paper.

Brandi Richards is an Anthropology senior at UF who said she was just trying to shop for regular items."I had to get paper towels and toilet paper, they had a limit of two for everything and absolutely no toilet paper what so ever."

Robin Baker says she's been searching for hand sanitizer with no luck, " I saw empty shelves, a lot of empty shelves and especially no toilet paper, at all, none. A few paper towels and that's it."

Many items have restrictions on them as the demand grows

Richards gave the firsthand example, "the girl in front of me she and her friend were shopping and they had three soaps and were told to either check out separately or put one back."

At Wards grocery in Gainesville, they don't even sell sanitation products but have still seen an increase of business, especially people buying bulk foods.

Russ Welker is Wards natural foods manager who said, "our big bags our 25 pounds 50 pounds of beans and grains and rice that's definitely probably doubled."

Welker also expressed that so far he has not run into any food ordering shortages.

"I think people should know that supply is good, they shouldn't worry about food not being available. I think the food chain is in good order right now."]

Other items we noticed were going fast, airborne vitamins, tissues, and bleach.