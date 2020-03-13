Coronavirus vs. GRACE Marketplace: Precautions

Large gatherings and events are canceled all across North Central Florida this weekend as people try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But GRACE Marketplace must continue to provide services to hundreds while keeping their community safe from coronavirus.

Executive Director Jon DeCarmine said, "it's very difficult to quarantine somebody to their home when they don't have a home."

GRACE Marketplace's top priority is keeping disinfectant close and coronavirus far.

"If somebody on the grace campus does contract coronavirus we end up in a situation in where we have to make some tough decisions because if we were to prevent somebody from receiving services here, all we would be doing is forcing them out into the community since they don't have a safe place to call home."

DeCarmine adds that about half of the people they serve are at least 50 years old and at risk.

"Overarching goal through all of this is to keep people who are already in crisis and already vulnerable as safe as possible."

With around 300 people per day that come to GRACE Market place, hand washing stations and sanitizer has been placed around the campus.

One traveling veteran says he's not satisfied with their efforts and is concerned about his health.

Dedonza Williams said, "I'm educated about the subject first of all, especially with my age."

Williams is 63 years old and uses the shelter for shower and food.

"No staff member has spoken to me about anything concerning coronavirus, I haven't heard nor seen anything concerning coronavirus until yesterday at dinner. When I walked out the door, there was something on the door there."

Williams adds that he knows to wash his hands but says most people at grace marketplace don't care how serious the virus is.

"It's crazy, it really is crazy. They don't have a clue about coronavirus I really don't think so and if they do, they don't care" Williams said.

"But I can say this, I saw the foodservice today finally had gloves on"

GRACE Marketplace is indefinitely suspending its volunteer program on Monday and creating a donation dropbox.