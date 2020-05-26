County Commissioners discuss resuming youth sports and summer camps

Last week, Governor Ron Desantis stated youth sports and summer camps can restart immediately and on Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners discussed how that would work in our area.

County commissioners stated that they need to get more information from the school board and other major players before they can make any rules or regulations regarding the youth sports and summer camps.

Marihelen Wheeler said, ““when we are talking about emergency orders, I think we need to include all the major players in the county. And that is why that is what I am saying because last week when they were talking about you know, the reversal of the vote, the reversal came as a result of having more information. So I agree with you commissioner Cornell, we need to have a bigger body that we can include in the conversation.”

They ultimately decided to delay making any rules on youth sports and summer camps. The vote was 4-0 in favor of that motion.

Levy county commissioners also met Tuesday to discuss more reopening in the county. They decided to reopen two popular pools, Blue Springs and Henry Beck Park at 50 person capacity. The pools will have two swim sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

They also decided to reopen the Levy County Courthouse on June 1. The courthouse will have two entrances one for matters dealing with the judge and one for other matters. The judge still has the authority to require a mask in that area of the court.

