County Commissioners fight to re-open NCFL

The chairs of eight North Central Florida County Commissions are working together, asking Governor Ron DeSantis to loosen restrictions and re-open more businesses, including salons and gyms.

The Marion County Commission has been waiting a week now to hear back from the governor on their request that he loosen restrictions on re-opening businesses during phase one.

"It's a little frustrating. We know he's very busy and we know that he has an entire state that he has to answer to, but we certainly were hopeful for our businesses that we would have heard something,” Marion County Commission Chair, Kathy Bryant said.

And she's not alone in feeling this way. Byrant said since the beginning the COVID-19 pandemic, Marion and all of the surrounding counties have been working together.

Levy Commission Chairman Matt Brooks said he is also worried about the economy and small business owners in Levy County.

"I've heard back already this morning from restaurants that 25 percent capacity is just not going to work. It's just not feasible in small restaurants and small areas in Levy County,” Brooks said.

Commissioners in Lake County also sent a letter to the governor, sharing with him area statistics and solutions.

"Some of the things that we talked about were the use of masks, disposable caps, or washing everything in between customers, so we outlined all of the things we think would work based on the input we got from our business community,” Lake County Commission Chair, Leslie Campione said.

The Alachua County Commission also sent a letter to the governor, asking for his help in opening some of the low-risk businesses in the county.

