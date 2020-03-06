County Commissioners propose an extra break for employees to fill out census

Alachua County commissioners are asking employers to give their employees an extra 20-minute break on April 1st.

The breaks would be to make sure every employee has filled out their census forms which directly impact how much federal money will be available for county resources.

The census determines the number of federal resources coming into Alachua County to be used for health care, social services, infrastructure, education, and food security.

It's also important to determine how much representation each state gets in Congress.

Alachua County Commissioner Hutch Hutchinson explained, "the benefits for being counted touch almost everything the government funds. Everything from transportation funding, if we reach a certain threshold we get more transportation money. it affects a whole range of social service programs Women's Infants and Children funding, Head Start funding and so forth."

This year for the first time the census is available to be done online.

County commissioners sent letters asking for the extra break to UF health Shands, the University of Florida and Santa Fe College as well as the city of Gainesville and other municipalities.

Commissioner Hutchinson wanted to re-assure anyone who might be worried about the information they provide will be shared without their knowledge of any agency? He says everything remains confidential and cannot be accessed by law enforcement or the government.

