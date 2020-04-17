Couple hasn’t seen their preemie twins in NICU for weeks because of coronavirus lockdown

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (KYW/CNN) - The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping parents away from their newborn babies.

The twin girls were born shortly before the virus broke out. Since then, the hospital said it wasn't safe for the mother and father to see them.

They're hoping this separation will end soon.

“My fear is that that they have forgotten us,” Kendra Berry-Stankovich said.

It has been just about five weeks since she and her husband Michael Stankovich have seen their twin baby girls in person.

“It happened so fast. The first restrictions came within the first three weeks of their life,” Berry-Stankovich said.

Danica and and Quinnlyn were born on Feb. 20 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. They were early at 31 weeks.

“They actually transferred them down to Pennsylvania hospital,” Berry-Stankovich said.

The twins were then returned to Einstein Montgomery, closer to the family’s Eagleville home, but the everyday NICU visits lasted just a week and a half because COVID-19 had just gripped the region.

“They called us and said we couldn’t come back. The hospital has been on full lockdown,” Berry-Stankovich said.

That call came on March 13. The parents haven’t been given access to their girls since.

“The nurses have been wonderful. They Facetime with us when they can. They send us pictures,” Berry-Stankovich said.

The crucial skin-to-skin contact hasn’t been able to happen, though.

“I said, ‘I still want to nurse. Can I still come in?’ And they said, ‘No, you are going to have to pump from home and bring it in and drop it off,’” Berry-Stankovich said.

It’s a reality that the parents couldn’t have foreseen but that they want other expectant parents to be prepared for just in case.

“I feel bad for our older kids, too, because they haven’t been able to see the girls yet,” Michael Stankovich said.

These parents encourage others to advocate for themselves and for their babies - to help get them home as soon as possible.

The girls will be 2 months old on Monday.

The family hasn’t been given an exact date of when their babies will be able to come home, but they are hopeful it is now days instead of weeks.

The hospital didn’t respond to queries about clarification on their updated visitation policy.

