Zoom has become common for classes, work, and now, even marriages.

Newlyweds Dan Kraemer and Linda Feldman decided to move the big day to the virtual stage. They got to tie the knot in front of friends and family from across the states, and even abroad, all from the comfort of their own homes.

The day was complete with musicians, and of course, the officiants. The virtual wedding is an example of keeping love alive in a time of chaos.