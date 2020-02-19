Court: Florida can't bar felons from voting over fines, fees

A Federal Appeals Court has ruled Florida cannot stop felons who served their sentences from registering to vote just because they have not paid all fines and fees related to their cases.

A three-judge panel from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Tallahassee Federal Judge's decision Tuesday, that said that the law implementing amendment 4 amounted to an unfair poll tax.

Amendment 4 was passed overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 to allow as many as 1.6 million ex-felons to regain their right to vote.

The Republican-led legislature passed a law saying they had to pay any fines and fees first. Governor Ron Desantis plans to appeal the ruling.

