Cow wanders into neighborhood, blocks road

Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office were called to a street obstruction Saturday, but it wasn't a tree or piece of debris in the road -- it was a cow!

The sheriff's office said on Facebook a cow was spotted in the middle of the street at Pacetti Road and Meadowlark Lane. When deputies went searching for the cow, they found her in The Meadows neighborhood nibbling on some residential grass. One of the deputies, Deputy Nelson, wound up naming the cow Betsy.

"Betsy was very friendly and, after a brief discussion, agreed she would no longer run away from home," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "A little while later, her parent (owner) came along and escorted her home with a strict face and a punishment of one week no iPhone and extra chores."

Let's hope Betsy learned her lesson.