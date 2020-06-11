The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Alachua left two people dead Wednesday night.

Troopers said a pickup truck was driving south on County Road 241 near Northwest 112th Avenue when it went onto the right shoulder.

The truck hit a traffic sign and crashed through a fence and continued until it struck a tree. The truck caught on fire during the crash.

The driver, a 19-year old Alachua man and the passenger, an 18-year-old Gainesville woman, were pronounced dead at the scene by Gainesville Fire Rescue.