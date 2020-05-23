Crash in Suwannee County causes minor injuries

A crash in Suwannee county left several people with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a thirty-four-year-old woman from Interlachen and her fifteen-year-old daughter were crossing the intersection of state road 49 and 247.

The troopers said the woman failed to stop at a stop sign and a flashing red light.

That's when their car hit another car causing that flipped and hit a concrete pole.

The woman's car landed in a ditch.

She will face citations for running a stop sign and for a passenger failing to wear a seatbelt.

