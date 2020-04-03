Crescent City commissioner accused of stealing money from disabled man

A city leader from Putnam County was arrested Thursday after sheriff's deputies accused her of stealing from a disabled man.

Crescent City Commissioner Kathleen Berg, 57, faces charges after Putnam County deputies accused her of stealing $50,000 from a disabled man who was under her care.

Berg was responsible for the man's social security benefits and life insurance payments from the victim's late mother, Putnam County deputies said. She deposited the money in a bank account and used the funds to pay for personal trips, shopping sprees and the purchase of a home, detectives said.

Berg was released from the Putnam County Jail on a $20,000 bond. She faces charges of exploitation of the elderly.