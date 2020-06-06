Cross City protesters march despite rainy conditions

The rainy day didn't stop protesters in Cross City from having their voices heard.

With umbrellas in hand, roughly 100 people marched in the rain to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality.

"I was encouraged by everything that's going on, I was encouraged because I'm raising young black males. I have a black husband and I'm black and I was encouraged because it's time." Jennifer Godbolt, who has lived in Cross City for 18 years said.

Even the younger generation felt very passionate about this movement.

"Racism is happening so much everyday and it's sad that it takes something like George Floyd's accident to wake everybody up but this needs to be done, this has been needing to happen." Mareena Johnson, a Florida Gateway College student said.

Kirstin Carter,14, who has a multi-racial background says even middle schoolers can be very racist, "I've asked out guys and they said they wouldn't date me because I had black in me."

Dixie County officials or Cross City leaders were not present during the march, and that did not go unnoticed.

"It's sad, it's heart breaking that they didn't feel this was enough for them to come out and support us. We are them we choose them so you think they'd come out to support us but that didn't stop anything." Godbolt said.

And as for your news feed for the coming week? Protestors say you should expect more marches until change actually begins.

"I think it won't stop until we're heard and we don't care how long it takes." Johnson said.

Carter added, "I don't want my kids if I ever have kids to be in a world full of racism and be told they aren't enough because of what color they are."

Godbolt ended with, "It speaks volumes, from city to city everybody is coming out and supporting each other to let them know we're tired, we want to breathe, we want to be able to breathe."

