Cross-county chase ends with investigation into blood covered car

Columbia County deputies are investigating after they found the interior of a car covered in dried blood.

Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on Richard Kincaid, 39, in Dixie County.

Kincaid led authorities on a chase through Gilchrist and Columbia Counties.

Columbia County deputies manage to bring the car to a stop on US Highway 27.

Deputies found dried blood on the back seat, doors, and trunk.

Kincaid denies knowing how the blood got there.

Deputies say he has a history of violence toward women.