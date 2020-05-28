Cross-county chase ends with investigation into blood covered car

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -- Columbia County deputies are investigating after they found the interior of a car covered in dried blood.
Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on Richard Kincaid, 39, in Dixie County.
Kincaid led authorities on a chase through Gilchrist and Columbia Counties.
Columbia County deputies manage to bring the car to a stop on US Highway 27.
Deputies found dried blood on the back seat, doors, and trunk.
Kincaid denies knowing how the blood got there.
Deputies say he has a history of violence toward women.