Local offices and services closed for Memorial Day

On Monday, local and state offices will be closed in observation of Memorial Day.

The City of Gainesville offices will be closed while RTS buses will have limited routes between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Alachua County roadside collection for garbage, recycling and yard trash will not be available on Monday.

Collection will be delayed by a day, so Monday's collection will start on Tuesday and so on throughout the week.

Thursday's collection will end on Friday.

Regular schedules will resume on Monday, June 1.

The City of Ocala will also close its offices and delay its curbside collection on Monday.