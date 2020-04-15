Data shows the state of Florida is flattening the curve, DeSantis hopes to reopen the state

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that he is forming a task force to advise him on reopening the state.

DeSantis says that state has been successful on slowing the spread of COVID-19 and not overwhelming hospitals.

The Florida Department of Health is reports that there are just over 22,500 cases in the state.

In-Mid March the number of new COVID-19 cases per day rapidly increased.

The peak of cases appear to have happened in the beginning of April.

The data now shows that the curve is flattening.

Locally, Alachua County is reporting between 5 and 10 new cases daily.

Even in places with sharp increases in cases during early April like Suwannee county, the cases that have been reported have gone down to five or less cases each day this week.

Marion County has been reporting eight or less cases a day for the last week.