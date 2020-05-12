DEA honors Milton Lewis unit of the young marines

The Milton Lewis unit of the young marines is celebrating an honor from the federal government. The Drug Enforcement Agency recognized the Gainesville based unit as a second-place finisher in the southeast for the annual Enrique "Kiki" Camarena Award.

The award honors young marines units across the country for their efforts to reduce drug use. That included peer-to-peer role modeling, education, and community outreach programs. Camarena was a decorated DEA agent killed by a drug gang in 1985.