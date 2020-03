Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a shooting wounded one person in Interlachen on Monday.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office say that just before 2:00 p.m. a 37-year-old man was shot in the area of Oak Crest Drive and was airlifted to an area hospital.

Deputies say the shooter is a 49-year-old man from Interlachen but are not releasing his name at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more information.