DIY Hand Sanitizer

While people across the world try and prevent coronavirus from spreading in their own homes, sales of hand sanitizers have skyrocketed. In the US, sales were up over 70% in the last few weeks of February compared to the same time last year.

Don't want to or can't buy your own hand sanitizer? Why not make your own!

WARNING: These ingredients can be harmful if you use them incorrectly.

The ingredients you need will be:

1 cup of 99% Isopropyl Alcohol

1 TBS of 3% Hydrogen Peroxide

1 TSP of 98% Glycerin or Aloe Vera *for your hand protection*

Boiled cold / sterile distilled water *Add enough water to bring the total liquid to 11/3 cups*

The World Health Department and CDC continue to remind the public that if you think you or someone you know has coronavirus-- the first step to take is to call your local health department.