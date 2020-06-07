Dance Alive studio looking towards purchasing new location

The ballet dancers at the Dance Alive studio in Gainesville are getting back on their toes after COVID-19 has forced them to hang up their ballet shoes for months.

Dance Alive has been operating out of Gainesville for more than 60 years and its Executive Artistic Director Kim Tuttle says more than 60,000 have come through the doors since its beginning.

"It's a ballet company a professional ballet company and dancers come from all over the world. They are contracted, they work here and live here they love Gainesville Florida it's their home."

But soon they will be getting a new home as Tuttle says they're looking towards spending roughly one and a half million dollars to set their roots down in a new location.

"This school has been in Gainesville for 64 years so we've had a couple of buildings and this is the final building. It's an older building and we've exhausted it and well we need more space," she said.

"The feeling of the floor and the flickering lights that never stop burning out and the smells it's just home and it's just where we come every day and work and live and love." Assistant Artistic Director Andre Valadao said.

Because the current location only has one dance floor Tuttle says it makes practicing difficult at times.

"For instance right now Dance Alive works here in the morning from 9-3 and they can't work after that because the school goes from 3-9 so we're very limited we can only go to 3 o'clock we need more time for rehearsals. It's very difficult sometimes to stop rehearse until 10 o'clock when you started at 9 in the morning."

Valadao added, "We never stop taking classes. People think we come here and we rehearse no we take class every day. We never stop working every detail of our bodies and I've changed my way of dancing many times through all my life and that's because we're always trying to evolve."

The new location has not yet been decided on. Once it has Tuttle says they'll start fundraising efforts to find investors who want to be a part of the change to a location she hopes they can call home for the next 100 years.

