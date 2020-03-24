Day one of Alachua County's stay-at-home order

With COVID-19 rapidly spreading across Florida, things are changing day-to-day.

So, you hear your county is enforcing a stay-at-home order.

Well, what does that mean?

It means you can go to work at an essential business, go to the grocery store and get food delivered, get medicine or seek medical treatment, go for a run, hike, bike ride or go to a public park if open, and a few other things.

What you can't do is go to work at a nonessential business, with exceptions, have a gathering of more than 10 people, go to a bar, club, arcade, zoo, playground or mall.

It's not a lockdown, it's not a shutdown and we've gotten dozens of comments, calls and emails asking what this means.

Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell has your answer.

"If it's not essential, if it's not necessary, if it can wait, even wait 14 days, the only way, the only way we are going to stop the spread of this disease is to not have contact with one another," she said.

Sheriff Darnell says at this point, it is everyone's civic duty to look out for each other and do the right thing.

So why did the county find this so necessary?

"When you look at cases per capita, we are the highest in the state right now, so the governor is relying on county by county for the decisions to be made," Alachua County Spokesperson Mark Sexton said. "Here in our county commission supported by the city commission and experts are doing what they think is best right now."

Governor Ron DeSantis, again, today said he remains against a statewide stay-at-home order for now.

The Alachua County Commission is holding an emergency meeting to clarify some of the language in the 10-page order.

You can find the entire document on this article.

One a desktop, it will be on the right side and on a mobile device it will be at the bottom of the article.

