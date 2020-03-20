Daycare worker COVID-19 test comes back presumptive positive

A Gainesville daycare has closed after a worker tests presumptive positive for COVID-19..

The Alachua County Health Department contacted owners and staff of O2B kids at Hunters Crossing around 6 pm last night informing them a female teacher who had been feeling sick on Monday and was sent home presumptively tested positive.

The daycare is closed today and will be closed all of next week. All parents and staff who came in contact with the teacher have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Ceo and Owner of O2B Kids Andy Sherrard said, "it is presumed at this point she was in contact with someone that had traveled internationally so that was communicated to us from the health department so that's likely the connection there."

According to the Alachua County Health Department, a presumptive positive means the COVID-19 test came out positive in a commercial lab but must be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

There is no specific timetable as to when O2B Kids will re-open as the health department still has to investigate who the teacher came in contact with.

