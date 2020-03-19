Daycares take on extra sanitization pre-cautions to remain open

While some businesses close or limit their working hours, North Central Florida daycares remain an essential service. We show you the measures that are being taken to keep kids safe.

To keep classes small some daycares do have limited availability while others for the sake of safety are not accepting new children.

Jenny Saxby is the Director and co-owner of Step-by-Step Learning Center who said, "we do have some availability especially for children whose parents are first responders but as I said we're limiting it to having a smaller number of children in our classrooms."

Cathy Kramer the owner of Kid Works Pre-school answered, "we actually even though we are lower in numbers are not making any new enrollments. We are trying to protect the families that we have and we do not want to introduce any outside germs we are trying to social distance as best as possible."

All daycares are taking extra sanitation precautions.

Kramer said, "parents are no longer allowed in our building they drop the children off out front and a staff member comes and gets them every morning."

Shanie Carmon the Owner and Director of Kiddie Academy said, "throughout the day making sure the children are singing a song while washing their hands. Extra cleaning on toys, washing, rinsing and sanitizing before they play with it again."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, " while every daycare is doing their due diligence to sanitize and clean, here at kid works they're making sure every child before they even walk in the doors soaps up, and washes before going in and enjoying the rest of their day."

Directors say they'll keep their services running until the health department or governor tell them otherwise.

Saxby explained, "The governor said yesterday how important he thought it was to keep daycares open and that's one of the reasons we've stayed open because we also think it's important to have a safe place for children to go if their parents need to go to work."

All the daycares we spoke to said they have had fewer children in the past few weeks which has actually helped with sanitation efforts and social distancing.

