DeSantis announces new COVID-19 aid projects

On Wednesday Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference where he highlighted new initiatives that the state will take in order to help those struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state has partnered with the Army Corps of Engineers to build a 450-bed temporary hospital at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The hospital is scheduled to open on April 20th.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) has launched Project VITAL (Virtual Inclusive Technology for All), to distribute tablets to residents of Assisted Living Facilities (ALFs) and nursing homes to keep families connected due to this isolation period where people might feel lonely.

DOEA’s also has a joint meal service initiative with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA). They'll be delivering over 50,000 meals in the Miami-Dade county area on a daily basis.

Testing will grow thoughout the state. Authorities attempted to complete nearly 150,000 on April 8th.

