DeSantis allows Florida summer camps to reopen

While the pandemic is not stopping summer activities across the state, they may look a little different.

Governor Ron DeSantis is giving summer camps and youth activities the "green light." DeSantis says any rules and restrictions will be left for "local" organizations and governments to decide. For Shani Dike, it means she can go back to work while her kids are being cared for.

Dike says, "being able to go to work and knowing that the kids are in a safe and clean environment and the proper precautions are being taken is absolutely a weight off my shoulders. They are doing the right thing when it comes to safety. They have a nurse. They are checking temperatures. They're doing the proper sanitation protocols.

Some camps, like a YMCA in West Palm Beach, are organizing smaller group activities while others are putting sanitation protocols in place.