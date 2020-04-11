DeSantis says FDOT will speed up I-4 construction in Orlando area

On Saturday Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Transportation is speeding up the construction on the I-4 ultimate project in the Orlando area, due to less people on the road with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said there will be no additional cost to accelerate construction.

FDOT says they will be able to increase lane closures and extend work hours, especially with daytime operations, in order to finish the job.

The goal of the $2.3 billion project is the reconstruct 21 miles of the interstate from west of Kirkman road to the east of State Road 434 in Longwood.

DeSantis says he hopes to add more progress during this time period.

"We should take advantage of this pause. There's a lot of people that aren't able to go to work, kids aren't going to school, there's a lot of negatives involved but the fact that we don't have that many people on the road, let's take advantage of that and make some progress. "

FDOT says they plan to finish this project by this summer which is two months earlier than planned.