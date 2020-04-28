Decrease in emergency room patients raise serious concerns

Cardiac Surgery Chief Dr. Charles Klodell said,"During the COVID pandemic, it's really problematic in that across the country people presenting with a heart attacks is down by 85%."

This suggests people are ignoring serious symptoms and staying at home.

"The risk of them dying is much much greater staying at home with what could be a cardiac emergency rather than coming to the hospital where we could help them get through it and recover quickly," he said.

Stroke Program Director Dr. Edgardo Cruz said, "If you are having symptoms that may indicate the possibility of a stroke, you do not belong to an isolated place you belong to the hospital do you belong to an emergency room."

At the end of the day, is the fear of possibly getting COVID-19 worth ignoring symptoms of a heart attack or even a stroke?

"The mortality for COVID is actually 3.4 percent by the best estimation of the CDC," he said. "28 percent of the people that suffer a stroke can actually die in the first 30 days, 41 percent of those people may die in 90 days."

"If people have symptoms: chest pain, shortness of breath, things that make them believe they are having a cardiac problem--the hospital is safe, the ER is safe, we have distanced it appropriately and we are managing the flow appropriately," Dr. Klodell said.

"It's worrisome because other disease processes are still out there: heart diseases are out there, strokes are out there, cancer is out there, other infectious processes are out there as well and people are delaying coming in to the emergency room because they're worried about the COVID-19 infection," Emergency Room Medical Director Dr. Gary Gillette said. "We want people to know that the hospital is taking extra measures to ensure their safety when they come to the emergency room so hopefully people feel safe when they come and seek care in a timely fashion."

So, these medical professionals say: if you're sitting at home experiencing any serious symptoms, go to the hospital.

Covid-19 aside, it can still be a matter of life or death.