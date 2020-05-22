Delegates selected to represent NCFL at the Democratic National Convention

The state Democratic Party has selected its delegates to the national convention, and North Central Florida will be represented.

Delegates are selected by congressional district, and in Congressional District 3 Adrian Hayes- Santos and DeeDee Smith have been named delegates for candidate Joe Biden. Timothy Hardin and Roxy Palmer will be delegates for Bernie sanders.

No delegates were selected from our area in District 2.

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee the week of August 17.