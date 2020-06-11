Democratic Primary for Alachua County Sheriff to be decided only by registered Democrats

Although no Republican has qualified, the Democratic Primary for the Alachua County sheriff will only be decided by registered Democrats.

Longtime activist Rob Brinkman has qualified as a write-in candidate, which effectively closes the primary between incumbent Sadie Darnell and State Representative Clovis Watson. If Brinkman had not joined the race, Independents and Republicans would also have been able to vote in the Democratic Primary.

Qualifying for county and state house races ends on Friday.