Department of Health to hold press conference regarding confirmed COVID-19 case in Alachua County

The Department of Health says a 68-year-old woman in Alachua County tested positive for COVID-19. They will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to release more information.

They tell TV20 that the woman is a Georgia resident visiting the area. She has been isolated and officials say she will stay isolated until she can be cleared.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is leading the investigation.

