Deputies arrest second suspect in Live Oak Pawn Shop robbery turned murder

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies made a second arrest in an armed robbery turned attempted murder.

Deputies arrested Victoria Fender, 35, of Tallahassee, Sunday night after accusing her and Jermar Tillie, 32, of robbing the Gold Leaf Pawn Shop on April 20.

Tillie was arrested last month after deputies accused him of shooting the store owner.

Deputies offered a $10,000 reward for information leading up to her arrest on April 30.

Fender is charged with robbery and attempted first degree murder. She is being held in the Suwannee County Jail with a posted bond of $1 million.

