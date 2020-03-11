Witnesses wanted in finding two men in a Columbia County armed robbery

Detectives are asking for witnesses in Monday's internet cafe robbery and shooting in Columbia County to come forward.

Surveillance video at the Vegas One Casino showed multiple people running as three men robbed the internet cafe, deputies said. The armed robbery later turned into a high-speed chase into High Springs were more than 100 law enforcement officers searched for the three thieves.

One of the men, Caleb Bowers, has been arrested, but the two others escaped.