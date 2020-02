Things looked desperate for a man, who was unable to swim, was found stuck, hanging onto a rope in the strong current of the Suwannee River.

Monday night, Suwannee County deputies heard reports of a 76-year-old man being swept away by the river's current.

The man was holding onto a piece of rope attached to a pontoon floating downriver. Deputies were able to pull him out to safety thanks to a boater nearby catching up to the pontoon and tying it off.