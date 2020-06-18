Advertisement

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

A man stands at a memorial as where protesters gathered at the site where Robert Fuller was found hanged, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Palmdale, Calif. State and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into the death of Fuller, a black man found hanging from a tree in the Southern California city of Palmdale, officials said Monday following large weekend protests. (Source: AP)
A man stands at a memorial as where protesters gathered at the site where Robert Fuller was found hanged, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Palmdale, Calif. State and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into the death of Fuller, a black man found hanging from a tree in the Southern California city of Palmdale, officials said Monday following large weekend protests. (Source: AP) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSAMOND, Calif. (AP) — The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a California park was killed in a gunbattle with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies seeking him as kidnap and assault suspect, according to authorities and a family lawyer. A woman with him was wounded and a child was uninjured.

The gunfire erupted Wednesday afternoon in the desert community of Rosamond, north of Los Angeles, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Detectives had been tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop a car he was in, he opened the passenger door and began shooting, the statement said.

Deputies shot and killed the man. The woman driving the car was struck by gunfire and was treated and released from a hospital, officials said. A 7-year-old girl in the car wasn't hurt, sheriff's officials said.

The woman in the car wasn't the accuser in the spousal assault case, authorities said.

The man was identified as Terron Jammal Boone by an attorney representing the family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last week. Officials say the death appeared to be a suicide but family members have disputed that.

Palmdale is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Rosamond.

"At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn't have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected," attorney Jamon Hicks said in a statement.

Boone had been charged Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence and criminal threats.

Fuller's body was discovered last week in a park near Palmdale City Hall. An autopsy was conducted Friday and the county medical examiner-coroner's office said he appeared to have died by suicide.

The finding prompted an outcry by his family, who believed he wasn't suicidal, and community members who called for an independent investigation and autopsy. More than 1,000 people turned out for a protest and memorial Saturday around the tree where Fuller's body was found.

The city of Palmdale issued a statement supporting an independent inquiry.

Federal authorities, including the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, said they will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of Fuller and of Malcolm Harsch, a 38-year-old homeless black man who was found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city in San Bernardino County east of Palmdale.

Local authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play in either death but sheriffs have pledged to continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police seek missing teen

Updated: moments ago
Lake City Police is asking for your help to locate a missing teen.They say 13-year-old Isabella Sapp was last seen with another teenager, 14-year-old Kelcie Woolf. Police do not know where the girls were headed. Sapp was last seen wearing a black shirt and camoflauge shorts. If you have any information please call police.

Local

Gainesville City Commissioners set to discuss potential policy changes for law enforcement

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Gainesville City Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is advocating for local law enforcement agencies to change their policies regarding mugshots and "perp" walks. The District 4 Commissioner says that make these changes will help with Criminal Justice Reform.

News

Marion County Commission votes ‘no’ on ATV park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Farmland Preservation Area in northern Marion County is safe from the development of a proposed ATV park.  Marion County Commissioners voted Wednesday night to not allow the ATV park to be built.

News

GRU employee suspended after racist social media post

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Termination of her employment is pending an investigation.

National

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

Latest News

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 7 hours ago
It’s that time of year! Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

National

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 7 hours ago
The man was filmed washing away the messages written by students at Hillcrest Elementary School in Cantonsville, Maryland.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 8 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

News

Union Street Farmers Market moves to Celebration Pointe

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Union Street Farmers Market officially moved out of downtown Gainesville, re-opening at Celebration Pointe.

News

Gainesville City Commissioners to discuss COVID-19, Jail Policies and Mugshot Publishing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The City of Gainesville Commissioners will meet Thursday. At the last meeting, commissioners expressed concerns about the rising number of cases.

News

Ocala resident dies in fatal accident in Lakeland

Updated: 9 hours ago
Published reports in Central Florida indicate 39-year-old Derek Faircloth of Ocala was killed when his Toyota crossed the center line and hit the trailer of a semi tractor-trailer.