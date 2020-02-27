Deputy involved car chase and arrest of battery suspect

A man accused of battering and strangling a pregnant woman, led deputies on a car chase Wednesday night.

Alachua County Sheriff's Deputies say Aaron young stole the victim's car and drove away.

During the chase deputies used a pit maneuver causing the vehicle to spin out into the ditch.

Young refuses to get out the car texting on his phone as he is surrounded. Eventually deputies break a window and use a K-9 officer to take him into custody.

He is facing charges of multiple battery, Grand theft and fleeing charges.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a $420,000.000 dollar bond.