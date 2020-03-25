Deputies ramp up efforts to ticket drivers who pass school buses improperly

Deputies in Marion County have ramped up efforts to address drivers who improperly pass school buses with a new initiative.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the Ocala Police Department launched Operated "Bus-ted" February, So far, deputies and officers issued 61 tickets to drivers who failed to pass school buses properly.

The Florida Highway and Motor Vehicle Safety advise drivers to stop for school buses in all cases except when there is a raised barrier such as a concrete divider or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes of traffic.

In February, a video of a car failing to stop for a school bus in Marion County raised safety concerns for parents in Marion County.

The new initiative has temporarily stopped after schools closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It will continue running once students return to school.