Gainesville police discovered new information in a cold case from 2007.

Detectives say it relates to the death of 37 year-old Shelley Gatlin, but they haven't released the details of the new lead. Gatlin was found march 17th, 2007 along the Hawthorne Rails-To-Trails bike path near southeast Veitch street and 10th avenue.

She was last seen a day before in the spring hill neighborhood.